Head-To-Head Survey: SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) versus FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE)

FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FaZe and SeaWorld Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment $1.50 billion 2.25 $256.51 million $3.70 13.53

SeaWorld Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than FaZe.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FaZe has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaWorld Entertainment has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.7% of FaZe shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FaZe and SeaWorld Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaWorld Entertainment 0 4 5 0 2.56

SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus target price of $71.44, suggesting a potential upside of 42.75%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeaWorld Entertainment is more favorable than FaZe.

Profitability

This table compares FaZe and SeaWorld Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FaZe N/A -1.37% 0.06% SeaWorld Entertainment 16.87% -227.46% 12.73%

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats FaZe on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FaZe

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of twelve theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brands. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

