Head-To-Head Comparison: 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com -20.57% -19.67% -15.33% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and Airborne Wireless Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $102.73 million 2.39 -$20.96 million ($0.56) -11.36 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Airborne Wireless Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1stdibs.Com.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 1stdibs.Com and Airborne Wireless Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 1 0 2.33 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

1stdibs.Com presently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 99.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of 1stdibs.Com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

1stdibs.Com has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Airborne Wireless Network

(Get Rating)

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.