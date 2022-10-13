HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCA. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,788. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

