Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,111,000 after acquiring an additional 653,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 29.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after acquiring an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 118.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,962,000 after purchasing an additional 879,972 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $67.72 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

