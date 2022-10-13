Harmony Trading 14.9% Lower This Week (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $212.37 million and $18.11 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00013570 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,079.94 or 0.27196048 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,635,617,278 coins and its circulating supply is 12,663,515,278 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Harmony has a current supply of 13,635,315,998.000679 with 12,663,213,998.000671 in circulation. The last known price of Harmony is 0.01755432 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $11,795,949.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.harmony.one/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

