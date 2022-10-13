Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $984,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

TGT stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.38. The company had a trading volume of 55,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,355. The firm has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.64.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.