Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €175.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €175.00 ($178.57) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HNR1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($164.29) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €133.70 ($136.43) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday.

Hannover Rück Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HNR1 traded up €1.50 ($1.53) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €153.80 ($156.94). 243,621 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €151.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €145.70. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($118.74).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

