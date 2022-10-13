Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Down 67.1% in September

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hammer Technology Trading Down 4.6 %

OTCMKTS HMMR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 79,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,064. Hammer Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

Get Hammer Technology alerts:

Hammer Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services and wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, collaboration, and hosting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.