Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Down 67.1% in September

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 67.1% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hammer Technology Trading Down 4.6 %
OTCMKTS HMMR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 79,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,064. Hammer Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.
Hammer Technology Company Profile
