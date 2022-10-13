H2O DAO (H2O) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $182,738.00

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. H2O DAO has a total market cap of $65.87 million and $182,738.00 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001532 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.41 or 0.27130910 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010596 BTC.

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO was first traded on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,228,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling H2O DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “H2O DAO (H2O) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. H2O DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 224,228,944 in circulation. The last known price of H2O DAO is 0.29937707 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $176,237.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://h2o.homes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

