H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC decreased their target price on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.97.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.66. 718,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. H World Group has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $50.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that H World Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of H World Group by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,835 shares during the last quarter. Serenity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,682,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in shares of H World Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,152,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,992,000 after purchasing an additional 623,538 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of H World Group by 445.4% during the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 628,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 513,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,491,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Stories

