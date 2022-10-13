H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,041. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.36. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.49.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.11 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.29%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,416.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $376,166.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $224,416.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter worth $564,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

