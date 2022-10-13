Guild Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of SilverCrest Metals worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SILV. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 22.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 42.9% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 125.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSEMKT:SILV traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 565,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 14.61 and a quick ratio of 12.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

