Guild Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Guild Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 553.2% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth about $13,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NXST stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,385. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.75 and a 200-day moving average of $177.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.43.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

