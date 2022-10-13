Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $929,000 Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Energy Fuels accounts for approximately 1.4% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Energy Fuels worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 20.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 373,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 35.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,579.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

UUUU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 99,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,322. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.49.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 81.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. Equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

