Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,252 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 476.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.6% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.86. 1,256,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,683,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.73.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,824 shares of company stock worth $12,861,501. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

