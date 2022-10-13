Guidance Point Advisors LLC Sells 66,050 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,050 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG remained flat at $95.40 during midday trading on Wednesday. 104,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,556,921. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.15 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

