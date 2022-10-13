Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Guangdong Investment Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS GGDVY traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.60. 507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238. Guangdong Investment has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $73.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41.

Guangdong Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.1419 per share. This represents a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Guangdong Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Guangdong Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

