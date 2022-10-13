Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,792,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,515,000 after acquiring an additional 34,510 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 67,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $210.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.33 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.