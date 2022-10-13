Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,193 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 254.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMTX. Oppenheimer cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Forma Therapeutics Price Performance

Forma Therapeutics Profile

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

