Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,677 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,805,000 after acquiring an additional 817,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
Shares of ADP stock opened at $224.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.
Automatic Data Processing Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
