Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 117,090 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 99.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.88. 456,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,078,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

