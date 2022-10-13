Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.34. The company had a trading volume of 86,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,921. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $101.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.15 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

