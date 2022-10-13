Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 609 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $299,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 127.3% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,273 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,943,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,663,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.09. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.01 and a 12 month high of $100.27.

