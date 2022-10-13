Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,312 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,754,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,275,000 after purchasing an additional 626,638 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after purchasing an additional 791,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,696,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,716,000 after purchasing an additional 358,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,256,000 after purchasing an additional 345,047 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $151.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.28.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.