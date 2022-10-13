Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 6,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.0 days.
Grupo Aeroméxico Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GRPAF opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroméxico has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.
About Grupo Aeroméxico
