Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 6,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.0 days.

Grupo Aeroméxico Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GRPAF opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroméxico has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.

About Grupo Aeroméxico

Grupo Aeroméxico, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial aviation services for passengers and cargo. It provides services to 43 destinations in Mexico and 42 international destinations from Mexico. The company also promotes passenger loyalty programs. As of July 19, 2019, it had a fleet of 122 airplanes that include Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 170 and 190 models.

