Grove Bank & Trust Sells 1,029 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Tower were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 70.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.29.

American Tower Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AMT traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.16. 16,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,031. The firm has a market cap of $84.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $182.30 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.