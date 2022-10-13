Grove Bank & Trust Purchases 681 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DUK traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.68. The stock had a trading volume of 179,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,608. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average is $107.76. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

