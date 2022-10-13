Grove Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 44.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Shares of TT stock traded down $3.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.08. 33,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.45.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

