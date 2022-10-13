Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.20.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $2.74 on Thursday, hitting $126.29. The stock had a trading volume of 45,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,343. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $127.71 and a one year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

