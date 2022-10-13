Grove Bank & Trust Has $9.63 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.3% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,214,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 244,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after buying an additional 67,128 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $42.26. 768,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,337,680. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.64. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $64.46.

