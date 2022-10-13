Grove Bank & Trust Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,333 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 38,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,268,000 after acquiring an additional 47,842 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,291 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 568,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,050,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

