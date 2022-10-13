Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $247.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.56 and a 200-day moving average of $293.98. The company has a market capitalization of $156.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $249.93 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.26.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

