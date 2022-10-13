Grove Bank & Trust Buys 243 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,117,096,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,349 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Down 5.3 %

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total transaction of $315,604.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $294,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $19.39 on Thursday, hitting $349.74. 59,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,121. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.93 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $439.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow



ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

