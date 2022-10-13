Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Tops $4.92 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and $76,258.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,404.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00265541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00119991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00738247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00564187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00260540 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate GRIN through the process of mining. Grin has a current supply of 98,212,860. The last known price of Grin is 0.04861226 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $61,230.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://grin.mw/.”

