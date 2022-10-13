Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $12.65. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 3,924 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $203,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,127.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 156,192 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $3,069,172.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,032,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,582,828.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 12,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $203,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,173 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,127.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,192 shares of company stock worth $3,509,813 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $77.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

