Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GHL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Down 2.4 %

GHL traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.78. 202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,553. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

Insider Activity at Greenhill & Co., Inc.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 32,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $286,580.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,765,681.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $333,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,674,396.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 32,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $286,580.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,765,681.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 101,979 shares of company stock worth $871,085 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.