Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.92

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.92 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 1537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GBX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $812.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,919,150.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 660,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,198,733.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 119,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $3,777,451.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 470,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,919,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at $21,198,733.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,400. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 674.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

