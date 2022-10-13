Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,714,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Green Globe International Stock Up 3.8 %
Green Globe International stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. 21,980,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,507,775. Green Globe International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.02.
Green Globe International Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Globe International (GGII)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.