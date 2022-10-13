Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGIIGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,714,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International stock traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.00. 21,980,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,507,775. Green Globe International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.02.

Green Globe International, Inc engages in the production and sale of in-house brand of hemp-based cigarettes. It offers real stuff smokables; flavored hemp rolling papers for smoking paper producers; and private label hemp rolling papers for third parties. The company sells its products to consumers, wholesalers, and distributors through trade shows, and print and digital advertisements.

