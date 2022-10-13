Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $640,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.08.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.41. The stock had a trading volume of 35,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.69 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

