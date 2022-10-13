Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $169.39 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $233.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

