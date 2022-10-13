Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.9% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $247.51. 47,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,680. The stock has a market cap of $132.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

