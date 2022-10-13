Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Short Interest Update

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,667,300 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the September 15th total of 4,076,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 340.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Great-West Lifeco Trading Down 1.1 %

Great-West Lifeco stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

