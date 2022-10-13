Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 4.7 %

Great Southern Bancorp stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.95. 36,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.27.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $58.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.66 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 30.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $376,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,382 shares in the company, valued at $8,624,841.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $262,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,473.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $376,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,624,841.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,700 shares of company stock worth $1,106,433. Company insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $806,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

