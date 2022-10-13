Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Sells 1,193 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lessened its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. NexPoint Residential Trust comprises 2.0% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXRT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 264,502 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $12,805,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,735,000 after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 84,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,824. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.03. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $95.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

