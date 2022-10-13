Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.88. 1,807,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,337,680. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64.

