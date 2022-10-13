Gratus Capital LLC Sells 366 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 807,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,655,000 after purchasing an additional 336,426 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,768,000. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,724,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.94 on Thursday, reaching $354.04. The stock had a trading volume of 141,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,514. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $357.17 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.48.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

