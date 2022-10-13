Gratus Capital LLC Sells 35,802 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,802 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $20,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $43.80. 502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $53.57.

