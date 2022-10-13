Gratus Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,803,000 after purchasing an additional 500,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Eaton by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after purchasing an additional 752,368 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,314,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 0.9 %

ETN traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $134.24. 9,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.