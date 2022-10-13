Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 7,182 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.20% of DT Midstream worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 82.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,847,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,254,000 after acquiring an additional 175,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after acquiring an additional 259,907 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 24.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,767,000 after acquiring an additional 301,400 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DT Midstream Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on DT Midstream from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

NYSE DTM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.50. 795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,159. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.23. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.79.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.31 million. On average, analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

