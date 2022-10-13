Gratus Capital LLC Has $4.14 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,390 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402,362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260,594 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 172.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,838,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,956 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,074,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,385,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,165. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94.

